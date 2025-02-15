Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells $272,641.04 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.92, for a total transaction of $272,641.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,611,108.72. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,970 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $388,700.70.
- On Friday, February 7th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,615 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $326,472.25.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Rothschild Robert De sold 503 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.18, for a total transaction of $108,235.54.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Rothschild Robert De sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00.
- On Friday, January 31st, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,297 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $724,416.84.
- On Friday, January 17th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,831 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $391,266.39.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Rothschild Robert De sold 2,311 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $496,934.33.
- On Monday, January 13th, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,446 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $707,808.40.
PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PNRG opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.92 and its 200-day moving average is $171.53. The stock has a market cap of $333.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.54. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $96.02 and a twelve month high of $243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.
