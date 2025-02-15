Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells $272,641.04 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.92, for a total transaction of $272,641.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,611,108.72. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,970 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $388,700.70.

On Friday, February 7th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,615 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $326,472.25.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rothschild Robert De sold 503 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.18, for a total transaction of $108,235.54.

On Monday, February 3rd, Rothschild Robert De sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,297 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $724,416.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,831 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $391,266.39.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Rothschild Robert De sold 2,311 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $496,934.33.

On Monday, January 13th, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,446 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $707,808.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.92 and its 200-day moving average is $171.53. The stock has a market cap of $333.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.54. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $96.02 and a twelve month high of $243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

About PrimeEnergy Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $6,322,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

