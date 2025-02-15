Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $1,287,478.50 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 19,525 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,287,478.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 339,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,367,243.64. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,581,360.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Mark Reinstra sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $3,249,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,434,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Mark Reinstra sold 16,480 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $847,566.40.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $66.62 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 795.19% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. CICC Research began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $559,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Roblox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Roblox by 640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Roblox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.