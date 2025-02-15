Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $1,287,478.50 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 19,525 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,287,478.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 339,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,367,243.64. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,581,360.00.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Mark Reinstra sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $3,249,000.00.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,434,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Mark Reinstra sold 16,480 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $847,566.40.
Roblox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $66.62 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. CICC Research began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $559,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Roblox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Roblox by 640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Roblox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.