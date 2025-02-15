Insider Selling: Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Sells $451,750.35 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,020.31. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.7 %

SKY stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average of $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $116.49.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,578,000 after buying an additional 876,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Skyline Champion by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,638,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,484,000 after buying an additional 632,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Skyline Champion by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,873,000 after buying an additional 78,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,507,000 after buying an additional 363,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,411,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

