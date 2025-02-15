Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Sells $122,356.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Free Report) SVP William E. Rote sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $122,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,152.07. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $22.91 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Barclays raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

