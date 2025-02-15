Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Posts Earnings Results

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 147.50% and a negative net margin of 288.35%.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Up 7.6 %
INBS opened at $2.55 on Friday. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.
About Intelligent Bio Solutions
