Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Posts Earnings Results

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 147.50% and a negative net margin of 288.35%.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Up 7.6 %

INBS opened at $2.55 on Friday. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

