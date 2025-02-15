International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $42,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $44,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

