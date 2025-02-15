Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $103.62 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.62.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $128.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -146.92 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $4,375,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $91,834,228.20. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 867.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 58,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

