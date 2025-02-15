Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Boeing Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BA opened at $184.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.25. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $208.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

