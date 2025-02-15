Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Purchases 6,675 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 2.2% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,477,362 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,577,992.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 257,758,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,348,477.50. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

