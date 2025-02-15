Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,476,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 782.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,286,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,504,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,270 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,014,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,987,000 after purchasing an additional 344,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,394,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 118,886 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE JEF opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.