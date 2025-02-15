Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Up 66.9% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 103,557 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 244,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,680,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
