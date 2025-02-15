Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.18% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

PBD stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

About Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.