Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the January 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,658,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 961.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,780,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,670,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 129,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 620,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,548,000 after acquiring an additional 620,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,113,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,987,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,489,000 after buying an additional 427,872 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWB stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 803,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,600. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

