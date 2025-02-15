Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.8% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.35.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

