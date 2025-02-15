Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after buying an additional 465,623 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,324.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 379,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after buying an additional 363,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average of $177.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

