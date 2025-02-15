Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Stock Position Lessened by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 89,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $985,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSCT stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

