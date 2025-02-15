Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 360,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 344,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,941. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 485.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6,365.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

