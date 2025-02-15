Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 360,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRIG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 344,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,941. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
