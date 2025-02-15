Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $70,630 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,353. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Title has a one year low of $146.41 and a one year high of $290.40.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

