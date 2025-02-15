IQE (LON:IQE) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.18). 2,734,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,388,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.52 ($0.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday.

Get IQE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQE

IQE Stock Up 0.8 %

IQE Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £146.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.86.

(Get Free Report)

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.