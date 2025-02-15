Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Iradimed had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Iradimed updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.390-0.430 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.710-1.810 EPS.
Shares of IRMD stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,478. The company has a market capitalization of $699.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $63.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Iradimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Iradimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Friday.
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
