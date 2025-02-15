Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Iradimed had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Iradimed updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.390-0.430 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.710-1.810 EPS.

Iradimed Price Performance

Shares of IRMD stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,478. The company has a market capitalization of $699.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $63.29.

Iradimed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Iradimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Insider Activity at Iradimed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO John Glenn sold 2,500 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,470.94. The trade was a 36.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Iradimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Friday.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Stories

