iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,769 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.