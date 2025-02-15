iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12.

Get iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF alerts:

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

About iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.