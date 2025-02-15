iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $74,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,125,000. LTG Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 134,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.