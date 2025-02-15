iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHI. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,910,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,225,000 after purchasing an additional 48,240 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,807,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 104.7% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 356,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,982,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

