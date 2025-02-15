iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $16,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $57.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

