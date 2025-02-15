iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth $52,987,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth $38,581,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,696,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,646,000 after acquiring an additional 405,660 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,576,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 63,821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $63.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

