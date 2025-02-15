iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $44.94. 8,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $164.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

