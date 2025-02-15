iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWF opened at $416.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.