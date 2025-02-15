iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.6% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $416.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

