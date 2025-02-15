iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $45.27. Approximately 3,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF stock. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.78% of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.

