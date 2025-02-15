iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.71 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

