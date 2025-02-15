iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) is Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 6.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.67% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $59,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 292,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SUB opened at $105.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.53 and a 1 year high of $106.30.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

