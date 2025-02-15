iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after acquiring an additional 324,178 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
