iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $127.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day moving average of $125.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.12 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

