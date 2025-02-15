iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after buying an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,749,000 after purchasing an additional 536,610 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25,645.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 272,866 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,602,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.