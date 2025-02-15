iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYM opened at $140.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.94. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $128.19 and a 52 week high of $153.55.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

