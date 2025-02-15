Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jamf Price Performance

Jamf stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. 379,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,439. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.38. Jamf has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

Get Jamf alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,058.27. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Jamf by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,375,000 after buying an additional 841,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,756,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,030,000 after buying an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after buying an additional 409,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jamf by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 167,909 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.