Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $133.96 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $138.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

