Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 14.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fortis by 42.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

