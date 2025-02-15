Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.
Jenoptik Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JNPKF remained flat at $22.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $31.50.
About Jenoptik
