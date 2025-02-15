Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Jenoptik Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JNPKF remained flat at $22.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

