Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $376.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.