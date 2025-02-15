JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.79% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of JBND opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $55.06.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

