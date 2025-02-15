JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 381 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 382 ($4.81). 113,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 198,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383 ($4.82).
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £279.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 377.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 368.95.
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported GBX 4.51 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income had a net margin of 86.71% and a return on equity of 12.22%.
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile
Targeting income without compromising on Asia’s growth
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc provides access to the world’s fastest growing equity market and targets predictable quarterly income without compromising its focus on growth.
Key points:
Expertise – Managed by emerging market veterans.
Portfolio – Manager’s focus on seeking out Asia’s best growth ideas.
Results – Seeks to provide predictable quarterly income distributions set annually.
Why invest in this trust
Managed by our locally based team of investment experts, the JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc provides broad access to Asia’s fast growing markets and benefits from our long experience in the region.
Investment objective
Aims to provide capital growth from a diversified portfolio of around 50 to 80 companies quoted on the Asian stock markets, excluding Japan.
