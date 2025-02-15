JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JDOC opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

Get JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF stock. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:JDOC Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 6.81% of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities issued by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare services, healthcare technology, medical technology and life sciences companies located around the globe.The adviser seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.