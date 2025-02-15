JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.90 and last traded at C$11.90. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.15.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

