Kasra Nejatian Sells 50,000 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kasra Nejatian sold 50,000 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.76, for a total transaction of C$8,637,893.55.

SHOP stock opened at C$181.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of C$72.36 and a 1-year high of C$182.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$160.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.38. The firm has a market cap of C$169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$100.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

