Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $2,834,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,700,996.29. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.