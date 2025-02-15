Kessler Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,124,000 after purchasing an additional 191,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.