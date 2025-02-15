Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

NYSE FL opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

