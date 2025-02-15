Kessler Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $106.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

